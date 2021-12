France to seek EU proceedings against Britain over fishing: govt

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Paris will ask the European Commission to open post-Brexit litigation proceedings against Britain over a long-running dispute on fishing licenses for French boats in British waters, France's European affairs minister said Friday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :Paris will ask the European Commission to open post-Brexit litigation proceedings against Britain over a long-running dispute on fishing licenses for French boats in British waters, France's European affairs minister said Friday.

"In the coming days we will ask the European Commission to launch litigation, a legal procedure, for the licenses we are entitled to," Clement Beaune said after President Emmanuel Macron met fishing representatives and local officials.