France, UK Help India Secure More Oxygen Amid COVID-19 Infection Surge

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2021) French company Novair Group pledges to start delivery of 21 oxygen plants to India next week, the Indian Embassy in France said Friday, just as the UK announced sending more oxygen generators to help Delhi amid surge in coronavirus infections.

"French company @NovairGroup says delivery of 21 large oxygen plants ordered by Delhi Government will start next week. Each unit with 24,000L/Hr capacity of oxygen supply," the Indian Embassy tweeted.

Meanwhile, the UK is sending "three oxygen generators the size of shipping containers," the UK Minister of State Foreign Commonwealth& Development Affairs, Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon tweeted.

"Each one can produce 500 litres of oxygen per minute, which will help meet the Indian healthcare system's most pressing needs," Tariq Ahmad wrote.

India has recorded a cumulative total of 21 million cases so far, surpassed only by the United States. On Thursday alone, India registered 414,188 new cases in 24 hours.