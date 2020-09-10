French Defense Minister Arrives in India for Jet Induction Ceremony, Talks- India Ministry

French Defense Minister Florance Parly has arrived in India to take part in Rafale omnirole fighter jet induction ceremony in the northern city of Ambala, the Indian Defense Ministry announced on Thursday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2020) French Defense Minister Florance Parly has arrived in India to take part in Rafale omnirole fighter jet induction ceremony in the northern city of Ambala, the Indian Defense Ministry announced on Thursday.

After the ceremony, Parly is set to hold a meeting with Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and to attend the National War Memorial in New Delhi.

According to the ministry, Parly is also likely to meet India's National Security Adviser Ajit Doval.

French Ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain posted on Twitter a photo from the site of the ceremony.

"A historic moment that shows exceptional trust between France & India, based on our joint vision for strategic autonomy," Lenain said.

This is the first visit of a foreign official to India since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.