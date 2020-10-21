UrduPoint.com
French Interior Minister Wants To Visit Russia, Hold Talks With Russian Counterpart

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 01:40 AM

French Interior Minister Wants to Visit Russia, Hold Talks With Russian Counterpart

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2020) French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Tuesday he wanted to visit Russia later this week and hold talks with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Kolokoltsev.

"Today, I made a request on behalf of the president to visit Russia this weekend to hold talks with my colleague.

... I made this offer and hope that I will have the opportunity to go to Russia on Sunday and Monday," Darmanin said on the air of the BFMTV broadcaster.

