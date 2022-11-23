UrduPoint.com

French Nonprofit Condemns Murder Of Staffer In Mozambique

Sumaira FH Published November 23, 2022 | 03:10 PM

French Nonprofit Condemns Murder of Staffer in Mozambique

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2022) French aid charity Solidarites International said a member of its team in Mozambique died over the weekend in an ambush that also killed an unknown number of locals.

"The murder of our colleague and the civilians travelling with him shocks and repels us.

In Mozambique or elsewhere, the civilian population should never be targeted," Solidarites head Kevin Goldberg said in a statement published on Tuesday.

The charity's employee was traveling privately from Pemba towards Palma in the restive province of Cabo Delgado when his car was hit. The nonprofit blamed the attack on an armed group.

The northernmost province of Cabo Delgado has been the scene of frequent clashes between loyalists of the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia) and Mozambican security forces since 2017. The nonprofit says fighting has led to massive displacement.

Related Topics

Murder Attack Russia Car Died Pemba Palma Mozambique 2017 From Employment

Recent Stories

Karachi police want Interpol to arrest Pakistani S ..

Karachi police want Interpol to arrest Pakistani Swedish national accused of kil ..

42 minutes ago
 Imran Khan says PTI's march will not disrupt Rawal ..

Imran Khan says PTI's march will not disrupt Rawalpindi Test against England

1 hour ago
 Pakistan at high risk of currency crisis: Nomura

Pakistan at high risk of currency crisis: Nomura

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz calls meeting of parliamentary leaders ..

PM Shehbaz calls meeting of parliamentary leaders of coalition partners

3 hours ago
 PM office receives names for COAS, CJCSC appointme ..

PM office receives names for COAS, CJCSC appointments

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 November 2022

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.