French Nonprofit Condemns Murder of Staffer in Mozambique

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2022) French aid charity Solidarites International said a member of its team in Mozambique died over the weekend in an ambush that also killed an unknown number of locals.

"The murder of our colleague and the civilians travelling with him shocks and repels us.

In Mozambique or elsewhere, the civilian population should never be targeted," Solidarites head Kevin Goldberg said in a statement published on Tuesday.

The charity's employee was traveling privately from Pemba towards Palma in the restive province of Cabo Delgado when his car was hit. The nonprofit blamed the attack on an armed group.

The northernmost province of Cabo Delgado has been the scene of frequent clashes between loyalists of the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia) and Mozambican security forces since 2017. The nonprofit says fighting has led to massive displacement.