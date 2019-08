French, Russian Ministers of Defense, Foreign Affairs to Meet in Moscow Soon - Macron

French and Russian ministers of defense and foreign affairs will meet in Moscow in a 2+2 format, French President Emmanuel Macon confirmed on Tuesday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2019) French and Russian ministers of defense and foreign affairs will meet in Moscow in a 2+2 format, French President Emmanuel Macon confirmed on Tuesday.

"They will go to Moscow in a few days to have a dialogue in a 2+2 format," Macron said in his address to French ambassadors.

Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said in mid-August that a council on security cooperation attended by these four ministers would take place in Moscow on September 9.