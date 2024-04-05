Open Menu

French Schoolboy Dies As Macron Warns Of Teenage Violence

Sumaira FH Published April 05, 2024 | 11:49 PM

French schoolboy dies as Macron warns of teenage violence

A French schoolboy on Friday died from wounds sustained in a violent assault, as President Emmanuel Macron warned schools should be protected from "uninhibited violence" among some youths

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) A French schoolboy on Friday died from wounds sustained in a violent assault, as President Emmanuel Macron warned schools should be protected from "uninhibited violence" among some youths.

The 15-year-old teenager was badly beaten Thursday near his school in a town south of Paris and rushed to hospital following a cardiac arrest.

He died of his wounds early on Friday afternoon, a prosecutor said.

It was the second such assault this week, after a 13-year-old girl was left temporarily comatose after being attacked outside her school in the southern city of Montpellier on Tuesday.

Both incidents came at a time of heightened tensions around French schools, after threats of attacks were sent to dozens of educational establishments via an internal messaging system.

"We have a form of uninhibited violence among our teenagers and sometimes among increasingly younger ones," Macron said earlier in the day as he visited a Primary school in Paris.

"Schools need to be shielded from this," he said, adding they should "remain a sanctuary for our children, for their families, for our teachers."

"We will be intransigent against all forms of violence," he said. He however added it was now up to the investigators to shed light on both incidents.

- 'Thugs' -

In the latest beating, several people attacked the 15-year-old as he left school Thursday afternoon in a low-income district of Viry-Chatillon, a town around 20 kilometres (12 miles) south of Paris.

The schoolboy suffered cardiorespiratory arrest, a police source said.

He was rushed to the Necker hospital, a top paediatric hospital in Paris, according to Jean-Marie Vilain, the mayor of Viry-Chatillon.

He said the boy was set upon as he walked home after a music class, accusing the assailants of being "the worst kind of thugs".

"This extreme violence is becoming commonplace," he added.

Another police source said three youths wearing balaclavas assaulted the boy in the hall of a building.

No arrests had been made, but police were examining CCTV footage.

The public prosecutor's office said it was conducting a probe into murder and gang assault.

Outside the school on Friday morning, before the boy died, fellow students said they were shocked he was attacked.

The schoolboy, identified as Shamseddine, "got on well with everyone", said one female pupil who asked to remain anonymous.

A football under his arm, 12-year-old Matheo, another student, said he was scared the attackers would come back.

Related Topics

Football Murder Police Music Student Died Montpellier Paris All From Top Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

Al Qudus day rally held

Al Qudus day rally held

1 hour ago
 Personal ego, divisive politics can't resolve issu ..

Personal ego, divisive politics can't resolve issues: Bilawal

1 hour ago
 ECC approves wheat procurement plan for year 2024

ECC approves wheat procurement plan for year 2024

2 hours ago
 FIA arrests passenger, facilitator, recovers 16 kg ..

FIA arrests passenger, facilitator, recovers 16 kg gold from airport

2 hours ago
 Authorities impose Section 144 ahead of Pashmina m ..

Authorities impose Section 144 ahead of Pashmina march in Ladakh

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz Sharif to leave for Saudi Arabia on Sat ..

PM Shehbaz Sharif to leave for Saudi Arabia on Saturday: Minister for Informatio ..

2 hours ago
President lauds role of Pakistan’s Armed Forces ..

President lauds role of Pakistan’s Armed Forces in defending national frontier ..

2 hours ago
 Australia's ex-foreign minister named UN Myanmar e ..

Australia's ex-foreign minister named UN Myanmar envoy

1 hour ago
 No protection for Gaza civilians, aid workers, UN ..

No protection for Gaza civilians, aid workers, UN Security Council told

1 hour ago
 CCP aims to propose digital competition bill for P ..

CCP aims to propose digital competition bill for Pakistani market

1 hour ago
 Additional IG reviews progress report of ten years ..

Additional IG reviews progress report of ten years of cases, challans

1 hour ago
 Wall Street stocks shrug off strong jobs data

Wall Street stocks shrug off strong jobs data

2 hours ago

More Stories From World