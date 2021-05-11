From Russia With News

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2021) Today, we will tell you about new arms regulation initiatives triggered by a deadly incident; an auction of a unique Gospel by an associate of Ivan the Terrible; and how alpacas are preparing for the summer season, which is expected to be quite hot in Chelyabinsk.

INCIDENT IN RUSSIAN SCHOOL RAISES ISSUES OF WEAPONS

Russia's lower chamber speaker, Viacheslav Volodin, tasked the security committee with analyzing the legislation regulating arms circulation, and also pointed to the role that the internet could play in the tragedy in Kazan.

Earlier in the day, a school shooting in Kazan claimed nine lives and left over 20 people injured. The head of Russia's Republic of Tatarstan, Rustam Minnikhanov, said that a 19-year-old young man who had officially registered weapons was behind the attack.

"Let us, for our part, do everything to prevent such incidents from happening again. We will instruct the security committee to analyze our laws ... As a rule, everything happens with the use of the Internet. Therefore, it would be correct to discuss these issues here, as well as matters related to arms trafficking," Volodin told lawmakers.

Apart from that, Russian President Vladimir Putin has tasked the National Guard chief, Viktor Zolotov, with drafting a new regulation on the types of weapons that Russian citizens can possess.

"A separate instruction was given to Zolotov to urgently draft a new regulation on the types of weapons that may be in civilian circulation, that may be in the hands of the population, taking into account the type of small arms used by the attacker ... The problem is, sometimes the kinds of small arms which are used as assault rifles in some countries are registered as hunting weapons. The National Guard of Russia will urgently discuss this as well," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

In addition, Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatiana Moskalkova proposed raising the age for those wishing to own a weapon to 21, except for citizens who have served in the Armed Forces.

"I consider it necessary to raise the age for those wishing to own a weapon to 21, except for those who have served in the Armed Forces," Moskalkova said, as quoted in a statement published by her office.

GOSPEL BY IVAN THE TERRIBLE'S CLOSE ASSOCIATE UP FOR SALE FOR $122,000

The first printed Gospel of an associate of Russian Tsar Ivan the Terrible is put up for auction, which will be held on May 20 in Moscow, and the starting price of the lot is 9 million rubles ($122,000), the press service of auction house Literary Fund said on Tuesday.

"On May 20, the auction house Literary Fund will hold an unprecedented auction, at which one of the first printed Moscow books will be presented - the Gospel ... from the collection of Andrey Nikitich Myasny, a close associate of Ivan the Terrible. A rarity from the middle of the 16th century is put up for auction for nine million rubles," the Literary Fund said in a statement.

The Gospel is the product of the first printing house in Muscovy, a Rus principality that existed from 1553 to 1565.

ALPACA PREPARING FOR THE SUMMER

A zoo in Chelyabinsk is looking for a groomer or hairdresser who will trim the five-year-old alpaca Yeremey ahead of the the summer season, zoo employee Lyubov Kadomtseva told Sputnik.

According to the Chelyabinsk zoo's social networks, the zoo announced "a kind of competition among groomers and hairdressers" to do a haircut for the alpaca.

"We get its hair cut once a year, before the summer period. Now we are especially concerned about having its hair cut, as the weather forecast has changed, the temperature is expected to reach over 30 degrees Celsius next week, and we need to have its hair cut to prevent overheating," Kadomtseva said.

Kadomtseva clarified that previously alpacas were trimmed by different people, including zoo employees.

"The problem is that alpacas have very soft wool, so an appropriate tool is needed," Kadomtseva explained.

According to the zoo staffer, Yeremey is highly sociable, it loves people, especially children. At the moment, the zoo employees are looking for a "bride" for him.

"We are waiting for a female to be born in some other zoo, which will later move to us," Kadomtseva explained.

Yeremey has been living in the Chelyabinsk zoo since 2017, it came here from a zoo in Izhevsk.