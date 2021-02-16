Gazprom on Tuesday said that its nearly one-and-a-half times increase in gas supplies to France was prompted by the 30-percent drop in the country's gas reserves

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2021) Gazprom on Tuesday said that its nearly one-and-a-half times increase in gas supplies to France was prompted by the 30-percent drop in the country's gas reserves.

Regarding France's gas reserves, Gazprom referred to the data provided by the Gas Infrastructure Europe association, comprising European renewable and low-carbon gases infrastructure operators.

"Gas reserves in UGS [Underground gas storages] in France dropped below 30%. Gazprom's gas exports to France have increased almost one and a half times since the beginning of 2021," gas giant wrote on Telegram.

Earlier on Monday, Gazprom reported a 6.9 percent increase in gas production year-on-year to 70 billion cubic meters in the period from January 1 to February 15.

In particular, the company's gas supplies to France rose by 43.7 percent since the beginning of the year.