Georgia Governor Quarantines After Exposure To Coronavirus Positive Person - Spokesperson

Muhammad Irfan 47 seconds ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 04:00 AM

Georgia Governor Quarantines After Exposure to Coronavirus Positive Person - Spokesperson

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2021) Georgia's Governor Brian Kemp has decided to self-quarantine after an interaction with a person who tested positive for the novel coronavirus, his communications director Cody Hall said in a statement .

"Following exposure to a COVID-19 positive individual...

the Governor is following CDC/DPH protocol and quarantining," Hall said via Twitter on Monday evening.

Kemp met with the person while touring Newnan on Saturday to inspect the damage from a recent storm, but his office was not notified of the person's diagnosis until Monday.

Kemp tested negative for the novel coronavirus, which has an incubation period of two weeks, and was referred to a doctor.

More Stories From World

