Georgia Plans To Lift Ban On International Flights Starting February - Economy Minister

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 07:00 PM

Georgia Plans to Lift Ban on International Flights Starting February - Economy Minister

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2020) Georgia is planning to lift a ban on international flights starting February 2021, after its international airports are modernized to ensure the containment of COVID-19, Georgian Economy Minister Natela Turnava said on Monday.

On March 21, Georgia decided to suspend all international flights over the coronavirus pandemic. In early August, the country already resumed flights to Germany, France, Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia.

"The program on the expansion of the international airports in Kutaisi and Batumi is in the final phase.

We are planning to practically eliminate all restrictions on international flights, the modernized infrastructure will receive guests and provide services to our citizens," the minister said.

According to Johns Hopkins University, Georgia has confirmed 2,720 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, with the total number of infections reaching 189,726. On Sunday, the country registered 3,907 new daily cases.

