Georgian Justice Ministry Proposes to Transfer Saakashvili to Military Hospital

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2021) The Georgian Justice Ministry is proposing to transfer imprisoned former President Mikheil Saakashvili from a prison hospital to a military hospital in Gori, Justice Minister Rati Bregvadze said on Friday.

"We propose to transfer him to the military hospital of the Ministry of Defense named after Giorgi Abramishvili. This is the place where his health and safety will be protected by the state at the highest level," Bregvadze told a press conference.

Saakashvili will be returned to the Rustavi prison after his treatment is over, the minister added.