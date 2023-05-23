UrduPoint.com

German Counterintelligence Claims Russian Cyberattacks Can Target Critical Infrastructure

Sumaira FH Published May 23, 2023 | 01:00 AM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2023) Russia can carry out acts of sabotage against Germany's critical infrastructure, Thomas Haldenwang, the head of the German Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution, a counterintelligence service, said on Monday.

"In the current setting, of course, there is an increased risk of acts of sabotage, as Ukraine has already experienced in many forms as a result of Russian cyberattacks. These capabilities are actually available ” and can also be directed against German targets and critical infrastructures if necessary," Haldenwang said during the 19th symposium of the domestic intelligence agency in Berlin.

He also noted the high level of activity of Chinese intelligence services, which Germany believes is aimed primarily at gaining access to advanced technologies.

Earlier on Monday, Haldenwang also spoke of threats to German democracy allegedly coming from Russia. He accused Moscow of trying to spread its influence and narratives in Germany both through its own media and agents of influence.

The Russian government has repeatedly denied its involvement in cyberattacks.

