German University Poisoning Linked To Date Rape Drugs - Reports

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2021) German police investigating the poisoning of seven university staff on campus in Darmstadt, near Frankfurt, have found water and milk spiked with date rape drugs and dangerous toxins, media said.

Six people were taken to hospital from the Technical University of Darmstadt on Monday after falling seriously ill and showing symptoms of poisoning. One person's life was in danger, but all have since been discharged. Police opened a probe into attempted murder.

The Spiegel magazine cited criminal police as saying on Friday that several date rape drugs had been found in milk cartons, water containers and other foodstuff in at least one campus kitchen.

They included BDO (1,4-butanediol), a recreational drug that causes unconsciousness when taken in large quantities. Toxic substances bromphenol and dicyclohexylamine were also found.

The university administration said that contaminated liquids had a distinctive acrid smell. Some of those affected suffered bluish discoloration to their feet and hands due to insufficient amount of oxygen in their blood. No suspects have been traced.

