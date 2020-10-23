UrduPoint.com
Fri 23rd October 2020

Germany Records Over 11,000 New COVID-19 Cases for 2nd Day in Row ” Robert Koch Institute

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2020) Germany has confirmed more than 11,000 new COVID-19 cases for the second day in a row, with the total count reaching 403,291, the Robert Koch Institute said on Friday.

Within the past 24 hours, the country has registered 11,242 new coronavirus cases, only 45 cases less than a day earlier when Germany reported about the largest daily rise since the start of the epidemic.

The death toll has grown by 49 to 9,954 people within the same period of time, compared to 30 fatalities recorded on Thursday. Over 310,000 people have recovered since the start of the outbreak.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 41.6 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 1.13 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

