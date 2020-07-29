UrduPoint.com
Germany Rules Out Forcible Coronavirus Testing Of High-Risk Returnees

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 10:50 PM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2020) Germany will not force air travelers coming back from at-risk regions to take a coronavirus test, Interior Ministry spokesman Steve Alter told reporters on Wednesday.

Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Monday that tests at German airports would be mandatory for all holidaymakers returning from virus-hit countries, starting August 3.

"I do not think it would be practical to use force. The question is what alternatives we have here. For instance, people returning from at-risk areas are not tested at present, but they are required to self-isolate," Alter said.

A Health Ministry spokeswoman said test costs would be covered by the Federal government from health insurance funds.

Germany is struggling to contain a second wave of the infection after seeing the epidemic rebound in the past few weeks. The head of the national disease control institute said he was very concerned by new clusters emerging all across the country.

