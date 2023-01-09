Germany summons Iran envoy over protester executions: minister

(@FahadShabbir)

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) :Germany summoned Iran's ambassador to Berlin on Monday in protest against Tehran's bloody crackdown on demonstrations and the latest executions of anti-government protesters, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said.

Baerbock told reporters the Iranian envoy had been called to her ministry "to make unmistakably clear that the brutal repression, the oppression and the terrorising of its own population as well as the most recent two executions will not remain without consequence".

The German minister said it was "key" that the European Union remain united and not "close our eyes" to human rights violations in other nations.

"We must not be resigned but should make clear again and again that we stand by the people who want nothing but to live in freedom and security," she said.

On Saturday, Iran executed Mohammad Mehdi Karami and Seyed Mohammad Hosseini for killing a paramilitary force member in November, in Karaj west of Tehran.

Two other men, Mohsen Shekari and Majidreza Rahnavard, were put to death in December after being convicted of separate attacks on security forces.

The executions have sparked global outrage and new Western sanctions against Tehran.

Earlier German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called Saturday's executions "appalling" and urged Iran to stop carrying out the death penalty "and to release those arrested on false grounds".