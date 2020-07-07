UrduPoint.com
Germany's Maas, Venezuela's Guaido Discuss Situation In Latin American Country - Berlin

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 02:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2020) German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas and Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido held a phone conversation on Monday, during which the sides discussed the current developments in the Latin American country, the German Foreign Ministry said.

"FM@HeikoMaas and [Venezuelan] president @jguaido in telephone call: Concern about dire humanitarian situation in [Venezuela]. Supporting search for solution to the ongoing political crisis. Fair & free elections remain basis for stability of #Venezuela," the ministry wrote on Twitter.

Venezuela has been suffering from a severe political crisis after Guaido illegally proclaimed himself interim president, contesting the re-election of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro last year.

The self-proclaimed interim president immediately received support on the part of the United States and the European countries, which have also denounced Maduro's re-election. China, Cuba, Russia and a number of other countries have endorsed Maduro as Venezuela's only legitimate president.

