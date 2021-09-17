BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2021) German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who is stepping down after 16 years in office, will cast a mail-in ballot at the parliamentary elections on September 26, her spokesperson said on Friday.

"The chancellor will opt for the vote by mail this time around," Steffen Seibert told a news conference.

He did not explain Merkel's break from the habit.

Many Germans have already voted in the early election by mail after the polling began in August. The main electoral authority expects the number of postal ballots to rise significantly due to the pandemic, from about a third of the total seen at the previous elections in 2017.