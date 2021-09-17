UrduPoint.com

Germany's Merkel To Vote By Mail At Parliamentary Polls

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 05:50 PM

Germany's Merkel to Vote by Mail at Parliamentary Polls

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2021) German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who is stepping down after 16 years in office, will cast a mail-in ballot at the parliamentary elections on September 26, her spokesperson said on Friday.

"The chancellor will opt for the vote by mail this time around," Steffen Seibert told a news conference.

He did not explain Merkel's break from the habit.

Many Germans have already voted in the early election by mail after the polling began in August. The main electoral authority expects the number of postal ballots to rise significantly due to the pandemic, from about a third of the total seen at the previous elections in 2017.

Related Topics

Election Vote German Angela Merkel August September 2017 From

Recent Stories

NUST holds STICKS - Strategic Talks on Innovation ..

NUST holds STICKS - Strategic Talks on Innovation & Commercialisation for Knowle ..

38 minutes ago
 Fast forward: France fetes 40 years of TGV trains

Fast forward: France fetes 40 years of TGV trains

53 minutes ago
 E.Guinea tightens Covid-19 restrictions as third w ..

E.Guinea tightens Covid-19 restrictions as third wave hits

53 minutes ago
 CM KP approves 621 posts for Battagram police depa ..

CM KP approves 621 posts for Battagram police department

53 minutes ago
 Biden Signs Executive Order to Allow New Sanctions ..

Biden Signs Executive Order to Allow New Sanctions on Parties Fueling Ethiopia C ..

53 minutes ago
 New Zealand calls off Pakistan tour, citing 'secur ..

New Zealand calls off Pakistan tour, citing 'security reasons"

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.