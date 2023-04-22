BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2023) Germany's services sector trade union Verdi has called air security staff working in passenger control at Berlin Brandenburg Airport out for a day-long "warning strike" on April 24 over pay.

"The strike begins at 3:30 a.m. (01:30 GMT) Monday and ends at midnight. In connection with the strike, longer waiting times and even flight cancellations are to be expected," the union said in a statement.

Following the announcement, the Berlin airport cancelled all departures on Monday, adding that arrivals may also be affected by cancellations or flight schedule changes.

The passengers are asked to contact their airline or travel agent for rebooking information and alternative travel options.

Earlier this week, the union already called strikes of air security workers at multiple airports, including those in Duesseldorf, Hamburg, Cologne and Bonn from April 20-21, as well as at airports in Stuttgart and Karlsruhe on April 21 and in Baden-Baden from April 21-22.

The union says it has been in negotiations with the Federal Association of Aviation Security Companies (BDLS) for years extra pay for nighttime, weekend and public holiday shifts, as well as a better collective employment agreement on overtime pay for security and service staff at commercial airports. Despite the strikes, talks with the BDLS have not yet reached a breakthrough, the union says.