UrduPoint.com

Germany's Verdi Trade Union Calls For Strike At Berlin Airport On Monday

Umer Jamshaid Published April 22, 2023 | 08:00 PM

Germany's Verdi Trade Union Calls for Strike at Berlin Airport on Monday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2023) Germany's services sector trade union Verdi has called air security staff working in passenger control at Berlin Brandenburg Airport out for a day-long "warning strike" on April 24 over pay.

"The strike begins at 3:30 a.m. (01:30 GMT) Monday and ends at midnight. In connection with the strike, longer waiting times and even flight cancellations are to be expected," the union said in a statement.

Following the announcement, the Berlin airport cancelled all departures on Monday, adding that arrivals may also be affected by cancellations or flight schedule changes.

The passengers are asked to contact their airline or travel agent for rebooking information and alternative travel options.

Earlier this week, the union already called strikes of air security workers at multiple airports, including those in Duesseldorf, Hamburg, Cologne and Bonn from April 20-21, as well as at airports in Stuttgart and Karlsruhe on April 21 and in Baden-Baden from April 21-22.

The union says it has been in negotiations with the Federal Association of Aviation Security Companies (BDLS) for years extra pay for nighttime, weekend and public holiday shifts, as well as a better collective employment agreement on overtime pay for security and service staff at commercial airports. Despite the strikes, talks with the BDLS have not yet reached a breakthrough, the union says.

Related Topics

Germany Karlsruhe Bonn Stuttgart Cologne Hamburg Berlin April May All From Agreement Airport Employment

Recent Stories

UAE President sends written letter to President of ..

UAE President sends written letter to President of Chad which included an invit ..

3 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler continues to receive well-wishers on Eid ..

UAQ Ruler continues to receive well-wishers on Eid Al Fitr

3 hours ago
 RAK Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Fitr well-wi ..

RAK Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Fitr well-wishers

3 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Fitr well- ..

Ajman Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Fitr well-wishers

4 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Fitr well- ..

Ajman Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Fitr well-wishers

5 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Fitr wel ..

Sharjah Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Fitr well-wishers

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.