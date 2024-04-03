Ghost In The Machine: Deepfake Tools Warp India Election
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 03, 2024 | 03:20 PM
Bengaluru, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) Death has not extinguished the decades-long rivalry between two Indian leaders: both have now seemingly risen from the grave, in digital form, to rally their supporters ahead of national elections.
Political parties are harnessing powerful artificial intelligence tools to make deepfakes, reproducing famous faces and voices in ways that often appear authentic.
Both the government and campaigners have warned that the spread of such tools is a dangerous and growing threat to the integrity of elections in India.
With a marathon six-week general election starting on April 19, so-called "ghost appearances" -- the use of dead leaders in videos -- have become a popular mode of campaigning in the southern Tamil Nadu state.
Actress turned politician J. Jayalalithaa died in 2016, but she has been featured in a voice message deeply critical of the state's current governing party, once led by arch-rival M. Karunanidhi.
"We have a corrupt and useless state government," her digital avatar says. "Stand by me... we are for the people."
Karunanidhi died in 2018 but has appeared in AI-generated videos -- clad in his trademark black sunglasses -- showering praise on his son M. K. Stalin, the state's current chief minister.
Recycling "very charismatic" speakers offered a novel way to grab attention, said Senthil Nayagam, founder of Chennai-based firm Muonium, which made the AI video purporting to be Karunanidhi.
Resurrecting dead leaders is also a cost-effective way of campaigning compared to traditional rallies, which are time-consuming to organise and expensive to stage for voters accustomed to a grand spectacle.
"Bringing crowds is a difficult thing," Nayagam told AFP. "And how many times can you do a laser or drone show?"
- 'Very thin line' -
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been an eager early adopter of technology in election campaigning.
In 2014, the year he swept to power, the party expanded Modi's campaign reach by using 3D projections of the leader to make him appear virtually at rallies.
But harnessing technology that can clone a politician's voice, and create videos so seemingly real that voters struggle to decipher reality from fiction, has naturally sparked concern.
Ashwini Vaishnaw, the communications minister, said in November that deepfakes were "a serious threat to democracy and social institutions".
AI creator Divyendra Jadoun said he had received a "huge surge" of requests for content from his company, The Indian Deepfaker.
"There is a huge risk in this coming election, and I am pretty damn sure many people are using it for unethical activities", the 30-year-old said.
Jadoun's repertoire includes voice cloning, chatbots and mass dissemination of finished products through WhatsApp messaging, sharing content instantly with up to 400,000 people for 100,000 rupees ($1,200).
He insisted that he turned down offers that he disagreed with, but said it was a "very thin line" to determine whether or not a request for his services was unethical.
"Sometimes even we get confused," he added.
Jadoun said the rapidly advancing technology was little understood by a "big part of the country", and AI products were taken by many to be true.
"We only tend to fact-check videos which don't align with our preconceived notions," he warned.
- 'Threat to democracy' -
Most AI-generated campaign material has so far been used to lampoon rivals, especially through song.
This week a leader of the BJP's youth wing posted an AI-generated video of Arvind Kejriwal, a leading opponent of Modi arrested last month in a graft probe.
It shows him sitting behind bars, strumming a guitar and singing a verse from a popular Bollywood song: "Forget me, for you have to live without me now."
Elsewhere, digitally altered videos purport to show lawmaker Asaduddin Owaisi, one of India's most prominent Muslim politicians, singing devotional Hindu songs.
A caption alongside the video on Facebook jokes that "anything is possible" if Modi's party, known for its Hindu-nationalist politics and accused of discriminating against India's Muslim minority, wins again.
Joyojeet Pal, an expert in the role of technology in democracy from the University of Michigan, said that ridiculing a political opponent was a more effective campaigning tool than "calling them a thug or a crook".
Mocking opponents in political cartoons is a centuries-old tactic, but Pal warned that AI-generated images can easily be misinterpreted as real.
"It is a threat to what we can and cannot believe," he said. "It is a threat to democracy as a whole."
Recent Stories
PCB mulls overhaul amid potential job losses
SC full court may hear IHC Judges’ letter case on April 29: CJP Isa
Following IHC, LHC judges receive threatening letters
Realme Announces Exciting Ramzan Offer with Price Drop on realme C67
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 April 2024
UAE is second home to 1.8 mln Pakistanis contributing towards its development: C ..
North Korea fires medium-range ballistic missile
One killed, two injured by 12-year-old Finnish school shooter
Escalating violence engulfs Mexican election race
Tesla reports drop in auto sales, while Toyota sees US surge
Fire tears through Istanbul apartment block, killing 29
More Stories From World
-
Nine dead, hundreds injured in most powerful Taiwan quake in 25 years7 minutes ago
-
Seven dead, hundreds injured in most powerful Taiwan quake in 25 years17 minutes ago
-
Day of mourning in Finland after school shooting death27 minutes ago
-
Top Thai court accepts case seeking to dissolve reformist party37 minutes ago
-
Enercap holdings reaffirms commitment to sustainable growth in energy storage tech37 minutes ago
-
Singapore hosts exhibition on homeland security technologies47 minutes ago
-
Spain coach expects Cup final between Athletic and Mallorca to be even57 minutes ago
-
Emperor Qinshihuang's museum launches online ticket platform for overseas tourists57 minutes ago
-
LeBron has most efficient game of season to help Lakers blowout Raptors57 minutes ago
-
Chinese railways gear up for travel rush during Qingming festival57 minutes ago
-
Foreign enterprises upbeat about China's development of new quality productive forces1 hour ago
-
Soybean futures close higher1 hour ago