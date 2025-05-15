Giant Pandas Have A Good Time At Yueyang Zhonghua Giant Panda Garden In C China's Hunan
In early summer, 10 giant pandas munch and play at the Yueyang Zhonghua Giant Panda Garden in Yueyang, central China's Hunan Province, delighting visitors and drawing crowds eager to capture the moment
Situated along the bank of Nanhu Lake in Yueyang, the garden offers lush landscapes and scenic beauty.
Its multiple sightseeing paths give visitors a chance to soak in the surroundings on their way to see the giant pandas.
The garden houses the largest number of giant pandas among all giant panda gardens in central China. It offers visitors an up-close look at the pandas, their habitats, and conservation efforts through interactive exhibits and science popularization.
