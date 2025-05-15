Open Menu

Giant Pandas Have A Good Time At Yueyang Zhonghua Giant Panda Garden In C China's Hunan

Umer Jamshaid Published May 15, 2025 | 07:26 PM

Giant pandas have a good time at Yueyang Zhonghua Giant Panda Garden in C China's Hunan

In early summer, 10 giant pandas munch and play at the Yueyang Zhonghua Giant Panda Garden in Yueyang, central China's Hunan Province, delighting visitors and drawing crowds eager to capture the moment

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) In early summer, 10 giant pandas munch and play at the Yueyang Zhonghua Giant Panda Garden in Yueyang, central China's Hunan Province, delighting visitors and drawing crowds eager to capture the moment.

Situated along the bank of Nanhu Lake in Yueyang, the garden offers lush landscapes and scenic beauty.

Its multiple sightseeing paths give visitors a chance to soak in the surroundings on their way to see the giant pandas.

The garden houses the largest number of giant pandas among all giant panda gardens in central China. It offers visitors an up-close look at the pandas, their habitats, and conservation efforts through interactive exhibits and science popularization.

