Baseball: Ohtani Hits Home Run, Yamamoto Gets Win As Dodgers Down A's

Sumaira FH Published May 15, 2025 | 01:40 PM

LOS ANGELES, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) Shohei Ohtani led off the game with his 13th home run and Yoshinobu Yamamoto notched his fifth win of the season Wednesday for the Los Angeles Dodgers in a 9-3 comeback victory over the Athletics.

Ohtani broke the ice with a towering shot to right field off a 1-1 pitch from starter Gunnar Hoglund (1-1) in the bottom of the first at Dodger Stadium.

Looking to bounce back after losing his previous start, Yamamoto (5-3) began sharply with a 1-2-3 first inning. He was able to work with a 2-0 lead after Andy Pages' second-inning home run but ran into trouble in the third, when he surrendered a two-run homer to Tyler Soderstrom.

The Athletics went up 3-2 on Miguel Andujar's RBI double in the fourth before the Dodgers tied it 3-3 on South Korean infielder Kim Hye Seong's first Major League Baseball home run in the fifth.

The Dodgers got back on top 4-3 thanks to Miguel Rojas' RBI double in the sixth, enabling Yamamoto to leave the game in a winning position. The home team broke open the game with a five-run eighth.

Yamamoto, the National League's Pitcher of the Month for April, struck out six over six innings, while allowing three runs on four hits and two walks.

Ohtani also had a groundball single in the sixth as he went 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored.

At Wrigley Field, Seiya Suzuki hit his season's 11th home run for the Chicago Cubs, going deep to center with a solo shot in the fourth inning of a 3-1 loss to the Miami Marlins.

