Israeli Attacks On Hospitals Further Degrade Health Care System In Gaza, UN Warns
Faizan Hashmi Published May 15, 2025 | 01:20 PM
UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) The United Nations has warned that Israel's attacks in Gaza have intensified as its forces targeted the European Gaza Hospital in Khan Younis, further undermining the besieged enclave's already devastated health care system.
Citing the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), UN Deputy Spokesperson Farhan Aziz Haq said at the regular noon briefing on Wednesday that "hostilities in Gaza intensified overnight, with an attack by Israeli forces on the European Gaza Hospital in Khan Younis."
"These attacks not only further degrade Gaza's already decimated health care system but also further traumatize patients and medical staff at these facilities," he said.
A team from the World Health Organization (WHO) was also inside the hospital at the time, it was pointed out.
The hospital premises were hit again in the afternoon, reportedly leading to additional casualties.
"These attacks not only further degrade Gaza's already decimated healthcare system, but also further traumatize patients and medical staff at these facilities," OCHA said.
The UN Office has documented at least 686 attacks impacting healthcare in the Gaza Strip since war erupted in October 2023, following the deadly Hamas-led attacks on Israel.
OCHA said escalating military activities and increasing explosive ordnance contamination are heightening safety risks for civilians, including aid workers, before stressing once again that civilians and healthcare facilities must always be protected.
First responders in northern Gaza reported that at least 80 people had been killed in the past day following Israeli strikes, including around 50 who died when homes were struck in northern Jabalia.
Meanwhile, Israel has issued two new displacement orders in North Gaza since Tuesday night, following Palestinian rocket fire.
Eight neighbourhoods have been affected and humanitarians have already observed some fleeing in search of relative safety.
More than 436,000 people are estimated to have been displaced to various areas of Gaza since 18 March.
"Whether they leave or stay, civilians must be able to access the essentials for their survival," OCHA said.
The agency also continues to call for the immediate lifting of the blockade of Gaza. No cargo, including aid, has entered for more than 70 days.
The humanitarian situation is deteriorating, which has led to dwindling stocks in local markets and rising prices of the few supplies that remain available.
For example, during the first week of May, a single 25-kilogramme bag of wheat flour was being sold in Gaza City for the equivalent of more than $415 – a more than 3,000 per cent increase when compared with the last week of February.
"The blockade is also hampering the provision of hot meals in Gaza, with only about 250,000 individual meals now being provided each day through some 65 community kitchens," OCHA said.
"This is compared to 25 April – less than three weeks ago – when 180 community ty kitchens were producing nearly 1.1 million meals on a daily basis."
Humanitarian partners have more than 171,000 metric tonnes of food in the region, ready for whenever the blockade is lifted. This is enough to sustain Gaza's entire population, roughly 2.1 million people, for up to four months.
APP/ift
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 May 2025
ECNEC approves 9 development projects worth Rs355.73 bn in key sectors
Talks with India tied to Kashmir, Terrorism, and Water: Rana Tanveer
Nation united against any aggression: Tariq Fazal
PM Shehbaz, UN chief 'exchange views' on phone about next steps to build-on May ..
UNESCO, partners lead efforts to develop Pakistan’s first National Media Liter ..
RMU observes “Youm-e-Tashakur”
Implementation of women quota in sectors to boost their participation: Governor
SU's Pakistan Study Centre pays tribute to PAF’s success against Indian aggres ..
Parliamentary Caucus on Child Rights (PCCR) meeting held
VC FUUAST participates Kazan forum on Educating Future Academic Leaders
More Stories From World
-
Israeli attacks on hospitals further degrade health care system in Gaza, UN warns1 minute ago
-
12th China Int'l Exhibition on Police Equipment held in Beijing21 minutes ago
-
Reinvigorated political process essential for 'comprehensive' solution for peace in Yemen: Pakistan5 hours ago
-
Berlin meeting backs UN peacekeeping as global threats mount5 hours ago
-
Berlin meeting backs UN peacekeeping as global threats mount11 hours ago
-
Kiswa of Holy Kaaba raised in preparation for Hajj 1446 AH13 hours ago
-
PM Shehbaz, UN chief 'exchange views' on phone about next steps to build-on May 10 Indo-Pak ceasefir ..13 hours ago
-
Pakistan played vital role in maintaining regional peace, stability: Prof Cheng14 hours ago
-
Ambassador Qureshi discuss peace, regional security in South Asia with Belgian journo, Nepalese envo ..14 hours ago
-
6.0-magnitude earthquake hits Mugla, Türkiye19 hours ago
-
2nd Phase of Hajj Flight Operation: PIA’s median flight arrives in Jeddah with 305 pilgrims20 hours ago
-
Chinese Vice Foreign Minister meets with Ambassador Hashmi20 hours ago