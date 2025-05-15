Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Two ships, Ginga Ocelot and Lusail carrying Chemicals and LNG, berthed at Engro Vopak Terminal and Port Gas Power Terminal respectively on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) Two ships, Ginga Ocelot and Lusail carrying Chemicals and LNG, berthed at Engro Vopak Terminal and Port Gas Power Terminal respectively on Wednesday.

Meanwhile another Gas carrier ‘Bam Bam’ also arrived at outer anchorage on same day.

Nine ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, Milaha Rass Laffan and Grand Ace left the port on today morning, while another edible oil carrier ‘Chinook-I’ expected to sail on Thursday.

Cargo volume of 169,243 tonnes, comprising 136,684 tonnes imports cargo and 32,559 export cargo carried in 331 Containers (17 TEUs Imports & 314 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

Three ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them a Gas carrier ‘UOG Harriet-G’ & another edible oil carrier ‘Rhine’ expected to take berths at FOTCO and LCT respectively on Thursday, while two more container ships, As Alexandria and Seaspan Calicanto are due to expected arrive at outer anchorage on Friday.

