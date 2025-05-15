Open Menu

Ijaz Ahmad Published May 15, 2025 | 06:39 PM

UAE President Welcomes US President Donald Trump on Official State Visit to United Arab Emirates

Abu Dhabi, UAE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15 May, 2025) : In a significant diplomatic event, US President Donald Trump arrived in Abu Dhabi today on a state visit to the United Arab Emirates.

The visit marks an important milestone in the long-standing strategic relationship between the two nations.
Upon arrival at the Presidential Airport in Abu Dhabi, President Trump and his accompanying delegation were warmly received by UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The official welcome ceremony reflected the deep-rooted ties between the UAE and the United States.
Also present at the airport to receive the US President were several senior UAE officials and dignitaries, including:
Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Adviser
Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs
Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President
Dr.

Ahmed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the President’s Office for Strategic Affairs and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office
Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority
Yousef Al Otaiba, UAE Ambassador to the United States
Along with a number of senior Emirati officials.
In a symbolic gesture of honor, as President Trump’s aircraft entered UAE airspace, it was welcomed by a ceremonial escort of UAE Air Force fighter jets.

The lead pilot radioed the aircraft, requesting permission to escort it to the Presidential Airport and extended a message of warm welcome to the US President on behalf of the UAE.
President Trump’s visit is expected to include high-level meetings focusing on regional security, economic cooperation, and strengthening bilateral ties between the UAE and the United States.

