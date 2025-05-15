National Skills University Celebrates Outstanding Achievements Of Students
Faizan Hashmi Published May 15, 2025 | 07:19 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) The National Skills University Islamabad (NSU) celebrated academic and co-curricular Excellence during a student recognition ceremony at the Al-Mukhtar Auditorium on Thursday.
Air Marshal (R) Abdul Moeed Khan, HI(M), Vice Chancellor of Air University Islamabad, presided over this event.
He lauded the leadership and accomplishments of the NSU, particularly the exceptional performance of students from the Department of Information Engineering Technology (IET). In his address, he noted, "The leadership and progress of the National Skills University in Information Technology are commendable. The university is nurturing a generation of technologists who excel in their academic pursuits and uphold the moral and spiritual values that define our national character."
The IET students distinguished themselves by securing the top position in the prestigious NUMLogic 2025 programming competition, hosted by the National University of Modern Languages (NUML). This marks the second consecutive year in which NSU has claimed the highest honor in this highly competitive event, which draws participation from leading institutions nationwide. The competition challenges students with rigorous programming problems to be solved in a limited time using languages such as C, C++, C#, and Java. Equally notable was the university's success in Quranic teaching; an IET student secured first position in the national Qirat competition, demonstrating the institution's holistic approach to education that bridges technological proficiency with spiritual depth.
Professor Dr. Muhammad Mukhtar, Founding Vice Chancellor of the NSU, emphasized the significance of these achievements: "Our students continue to excel not only in the technological sphere but also in the cultivation of ethical and spiritual values.
These accolades reaffirm our mission to produce competent, character-driven professionals."
Air Marshal (Retd.) Abdul Moeed Khan praised students and faculty, stating, " Excellence in education is achievable through dedicated teaching. The outstanding performance of NSU students is a testament to the quality and commitment of its faculty, as well as the robust learning environment fostered at this institution."
The ceremony also reflected the students' deep-rooted national pride, as they welcomed the distinguished guest with a celebratory balloon release and patriotic slogans such as "Long live the Pakistan Armed Forces,” “Long Live Pakistan Air Force" "Long Live Pakistan Navy" underscoring their solidarity with national defense institutions and invoking a sense of patriotism in the audience.
During his visit, the Chief Guest was briefed on the university's developmental trajectory over the past five years. He admired NSU's transformation from its modest beginnings into a dynamic and rapidly growing institution: "It is inspiring to witness how a once underdeveloped space has evolved into a flourishing university with a global outlook."
In his closing remarks, Air Marshal Khan congratulated the students again and Chairman of the Information Engineering Technology Prof. Dr. Saud Altaf and his team. He urged them to remain steadfast in their pursuit of Excellence: "You are the future of this nation. Let your success be the hope and progress for Pakistan."
