Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 15 May 2025

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Thursday.

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 281.55 281.

65

USD 282.28 283.72

EURO 317.00 318.60

GBP 375.50 377.85

JPY 1.93 1.96

AED 77.10 77.45

SAR 75.45 75.70

