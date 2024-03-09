Open Menu

Golf: Blue Bay LPGA Third Round Scores

March 09, 2024

Golf: Blue Bay LPGA third round scores

Lingshui, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) Leading scores on Saturday after the third round of the Blue Bay LPGA at the Jian Lake Blue Bay Golf Course in Lingshui, Hainan Island, China (par 72):

204 - Lydia Ko (NZL) 68-70-66, Bailey Tardy (USA) 68-70-66, Sarah Schmelzel (USA) 66-69-69

206 - Liu Ruixin (CHN) 66-71-69

207 - Minjee Lee (AUS) 65-72-70, Savannah Grewal (CAN) 69-74-64

208 - Kim Sei-young (KOR) 71-68-69, Stephanie Meadow (NIR) 70-68-70

209 - Choi Hye-jin (KOR) 67-69-73, Ayaka Furue (JPN) 69-70-70, Esther Henseleit (GER) 69-73-67

211 - Olivia Cowan (GER) 68-71-72, Gabriela Ruffels (AUS) 72-71-68, Liu Yu (CHN) 73-71-67, Mao Saigo (JPN) 70-70-71, Lee Mi-hyang (KOR) 72-70-69, An Na-rin (KOR) 70-65-76, Sung Yu-jin (KOR) 71-70-70, Caroline Inglis (USA) 67-72-72, Lauren Coughlin (USA) 70-73-68, Gaby Lopez (MEX) 71-72-68

212 - Lucy Li (USA) 67-71-74, Moriya Jutanugarn (THA) 75-68-69, Celine Boutier (FRA) 73-71-68, Albane Valenzuela (SUI) 70-74-68

