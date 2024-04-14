Open Menu

Golf: Masters Scores

Faizan Hashmi Published April 14, 2024 | 02:30 PM

Golf: Masters scores

Augusta, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2024) Scores after Saturday's third round of the 88th Masters at par-72 Augusta National Golf Club:

209 - Scottie Scheffler (USA) 66-72-71

210 - Collin Morikawa (USA) 71-70-69

211 - Max Homa (USA) 67-71-73

212 - Ludvig Aberg (SWE) 73-69-70

213 - Bryson DeChambeau (USA) 65-73-75

214 - Xander Schauffele (USA) 72-72-70, Cameron Davis (AUS) 69-72-73, Nicolai Hoejgaard (DEN) 67-73-74

215 - Cameron Smith (AUS) 71-72-72, Cameron Young (USA) 70-73-72, An Byeong-hun (KOR) 70-73-72, Tommy Fleetwood (ENG) 72-71-72

216 - Lucas Glover (USA) 71-73-72, Patrick Cantlay (USA) 71-75-70, Adam Schenk (USA) 73-71-72

217 - Chris Kirk (USA) 74-75-68, Patrick Reed (USA) 74-70-73, Matthieu Pavon (FRA) 70-73-74, Matthew Fitzpatrick (ENG) 71-73-73

218 - Sepp Straka (AUT) 73-71-74

219 - Will Zalatoris (USA) 70-77-72, Danny Willett (ENG) 68-75-76, Tyrrell Hatton (ENG) 72-74-73, Rory McIlroy (NIR) 71-77-71, Joaquin Niemann (CHI) 70-78-71

220 - Ryan Fox (NZL) 69-74-77, Adam Scott (AUS) 76-74-70

221 - Jon Rahm (ESP) 73-76-72, Hideki Matsuyama (JPN) 76-74-71, Akshay Bhatia (USA) 72-75-74, Luke List (USA) 75-75-71, Tony Finau (USA) 71-78-72, Rickie Fowler (USA) 76-74-71, Harris English (USA) 72-74-75, Taylor Moore (USA) 71-75-75

222 - Phil Mickelson (USA) 73-75-74, Brooks Koepka (USA) 73-73-76, Sahith Theegala (USA) 74-74-74, Shane Lowry (IRL) 73-74-75, Corey Conners (CAN) 70-76-76

223 - Min Woo Lee (AUS) 74-74-75, Kim Si-woo (KOR) 74-76-73, Keegan Bradley (USA) 78-71-74, JT Poston (USA) 75-74-74

224 - Russell Henley (USA) 73-77-74, Jason Day (AUS) 75-73-76

225 - José María Olazábal (ESP) 77-73-75, Camilo Villegas (COL) 74-75-76, Erik Van Rooyen (RSA) 71-76-78

226 - Kurt Kitayama (USA) 71-73-82, Eric Cole (USA) 73-72-81

227 - Tiger Woods (USA) 73-72-82, Denny McCarthy (USA) 74-74-79, Neal Shipley (USA) 71-76-80, Kim Joo-hyung (KOR) 72-78-77, Thorbjoern Olesen (DEN) 71-79-77

228 - Grayson Murray (USA) 76-74-78, Jake Knapp (USA) 74-76-78

230 - Vijay Singh (FIJ) 75-73-82, Adam Hadwin (CAN) 75-73-82

More Stories From World