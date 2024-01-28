Golf: US PGA Tour Torrey Pines Results
January 28, 2024
Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) Leading final-round scores on Saturday in the US PGA Tour Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines in La Jolla, California (USA unless noted, par-72):
275 - Matthieu Pavon (FRA) 69-65-72-69
276 - Nicolai Højgaard (DEN) 67-66-73-70
277 - Nate Lashley 73-67-70-67, Jake Knapp 69-69-70-69, Stephan Jaeger (GER) 68-64-73-72
278 - Kevin Yu (TPE) 64-74-73-67, Beau Hossler 68-70-72-68, Tony Finau 69-66-74-69
279 - Patrick Rodgers 73-64-73-69, Xander Schauffele 69-68-72-70, Ludvig Åberg (SWE) 68-72-69-70, Taylor Pendrith (CAN) 73-66-69-71
280 - Tom Whitney 70-67-75-68, Hideki Matsuyama (JPN) 66-71-76-67, Max Homa 70-70-71-69, Doug Ghim 69-70-75-66, Akshay Bhatia 70-71-69-70, Will Zalatoris 73-68-68-71, Taylor Montgomery 68-70-70-72
