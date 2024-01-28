Open Menu

Golf: US PGA Tour Torrey Pines Results

January 28, 2024

Golf: US PGA Tour Torrey Pines results

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) Leading final-round scores on Saturday in the US PGA Tour Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines in La Jolla, California (USA unless noted, par-72):

275 - Matthieu Pavon (FRA) 69-65-72-69

276 - Nicolai Højgaard (DEN) 67-66-73-70

277 - Nate Lashley 73-67-70-67, Jake Knapp 69-69-70-69, Stephan Jaeger (GER) 68-64-73-72

278 - Kevin Yu (TPE) 64-74-73-67, Beau Hossler 68-70-72-68, Tony Finau 69-66-74-69

279 - Patrick Rodgers 73-64-73-69, Xander Schauffele 69-68-72-70, Ludvig Åberg (SWE) 68-72-69-70, Taylor Pendrith (CAN) 73-66-69-71

280 - Tom Whitney 70-67-75-68, Hideki Matsuyama (JPN) 66-71-76-67, Max Homa 70-70-71-69, Doug Ghim 69-70-75-66, Akshay Bhatia 70-71-69-70, Will Zalatoris 73-68-68-71, Taylor Montgomery 68-70-70-72

