Greece Cancels Curfew, Mandatory Masks Outdoors

Thu 24th June 2021

Greece is set to cancel the mandatory wearing of masks outdoors and lift the curfew, deputy civil protection minister Nikos Hardalias said on Wednesday

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2021) Greece is set to cancel the mandatory wearing of masks outdoors and lift the curfew, deputy civil protection minister Nikos Hardalias said on Wednesday.

"This decision was unanimously made by the committee of epidemiologists in connection with the improvement of the epidemiological situation in the country. Based on the recommendation, the government decided that the wearing of masks indoors remains obligatory without exceptions, while the movement on the street without a mask [is allowed] if there is no congestion of people.

This measure will come in effect at 5:00 a.m. [2:00 GMT] on June 24," Hardalias said at a briefing.

Starting next Monday, the nightly curfew will also be lifted. The measure took effect in Greece in early November.

In addition, 10 people, instead of the current six, will be able to sit at one table in restaurants from June 28, according to the official.

To date, Greece has registered over 400,000 COVID-19 cases with the death toll at more than 12,000.

