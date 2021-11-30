UrduPoint.com

Greece Mandates Vaccination For People Over 60 - Prime Minister

Sumaira FH 10 minutes ago Tue 30th November 2021 | 05:20 PM

Greece Mandates Vaccination for People Over 60 - Prime Minister

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2021) Greece is making COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for people over 60 and will punish noncompliance with a monthly 100 Euros ($113.6) fine in an effort to head off the spread of the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Tuesday.

Speaking at the council of ministers earlier in the day, the prime minister expressed concern over the new strain, saying that the country would rely on vaccination and personal protective equipment instead of lockdowns. At the same time, he noted that out of 580,000 of those over 60, only 60,000 received the vaccine in November.

"And those who are over 60 are mostly the ones who are being treated and, unfortunately, many of them die. We are currently focusing on those citizens' protection.

That is why their vaccination becomes mandatory from now on," Mitsotakis said.

According to the prime minister, the unvaccinated senior citizens will have to receive the first shot before January 16 and they will be given priority by the country's vaccination initiative.

"Otherwise, we will impose an administrative fine of 100 euros every month. And, per the law, this money will be collected in a special fund to finance our hospitals," Mitsotakis added.

Last week, the World Health Organization (WHO) identified the new strain as one of concern, as its high number of mutations possibly makes it more transmissible and dangerous. The WHO has dubbed it Omicron, the 15th letter of the Greek alphabet.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Fine Same Greece Money January November From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PM bars ministers from going abroad without intima ..

PM bars ministers from going abroad without intimation

4 minutes ago
 26,580 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

26,580 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in past 24 hours: MoHAP

16 minutes ago
 Govt committed to remove encroachments on state ow ..

Govt committed to remove encroachments on state owned land: Farrukh

19 minutes ago
 Pakistani technology industry welcomes Chinese inv ..

Pakistani technology industry welcomes Chinese investment

10 minutes ago
 China Hopes WHO-Led Treaty on Future Pandemics Wil ..

China Hopes WHO-Led Treaty on Future Pandemics Will Not Be Politicized - Beijing

10 minutes ago
 West Provokes Ukraine on Anti-Russia Actions - Rus ..

West Provokes Ukraine on Anti-Russia Actions - Russian Foreign Minister

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.