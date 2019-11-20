Greece Transfers 70 Migrants From Overcrowded Camps to Mainland - Reports

The Greek authorities have delivered 70 asylum seekers to the country's main port of Piraeus, media reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2019) The Greek authorities have delivered 70 asylum seekers to the country's main port of Piraeus, media reported on Wednesday.

The Greek authorities are moving forward with their program of resettling migrants from overcrowded camps on the country's Aegean Sea islands to the mainland, according to Greek newspaper Ekathimerini.

The migrants are being distributed to different refugee camps around the country, the media outlet reported, although the local communities may object to hosting numerous, impoverished migrants in their areas.

Mostly from the middle East and Afghanistan, the migrants have found themselves in increasingly squalid conditions in specialized camps on five Greek islands close to the Turkish coast.

The transfers began after the condition nearly reached a breaking point as two fires broke out in Lesbos and Samos in September and October, respectively. This left the migrants to sleep in the streets and on benches around the islands. Some islands have hosted a number of refugees nearly equal to their native populations.