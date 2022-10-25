Guinea-Bissau Interested in Buying Ships, Helicopters From Russia - President

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Guinea-Bissau is interested in buying Russian ships and helicopters, President Umaro Sissoco Embalo said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2022) Guinea-Bissau is interested in buying Russian ships and helicopters, President Umaro Sissoco Embalo said on Tuesday.

At a meeting with President Vladimir Putin, he noted that his republic was interested in Russian frigates for the national navy.

"Maybe Russia will be able to provide us with such ships, and then we will see how we can pay for these frigates. We can also order helicopters. Let's see how we can pay to Russia," he said.

"Good. We will discuss all this," Putin replied.