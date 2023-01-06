UrduPoint.com

Gunfights With Cartel In Mexico's Culiacan Leave One Dead, 27 Wounded - Governor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 06, 2023 | 08:10 AM

Gunfights With Cartel in Mexico's Culiacan Leave One Dead, 27 Wounded - Governor

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2023) One individual has died, and 27 have been wounded in gunfights with the members of the Sinaloa Cartel in the city of Culiacan, which had broken out after the arrest of drug lord Ovidio Guzman Lopez, Ruben Rocha Moya, the governor of the Mexican state of Sinaloa, said on Thursday.

Mexican Defense Secretary Luis Cresencio Sandoval Gonzalez said earlier in the day that Guzman Lopez, the son of incarcerated drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, has been apprehended in Culiacan and later taken to Mexico City. The arrest spurred gunfights with the cartel in the city.

"At this moment, we can say that the events are over. Roads have been closed in Culiacan, Los Mochis and Esquinapa; we are already clearing the streets... 27 people suffered gunshot wounds in the clashes, a National Guard soldier was killed, at least three civilians were wounded," the governor told the Formula broadcaster.

According to local authorities, the cartel's members hijacked or burned about 250 cars. Security services had blocked at least 18 streets and halted the operation of three airports. Local media reported, citing a source at the Culiacan airport, that the cartel fired large-caliber weapons at two helicopters and a Mexican Air Force transport plane, prompting the latter to burst into flames during landing due to engine damage.

Cristobal Castaneda, the public security secretary in the state of Sinaloa, said earlier in the day that seven police officers and several military personnel had been injured, with no fatalities. He added that Mexico's security forces had prevented the attack on a local prison and the attempted escape of some prisoners.

According to Mexican Foreign Affairs Secretary Marcelo Ebrard, the United States requested Guzman Lopez's extradition in 2019. He added that the criminal would not be immediately extradited to the US as he must answer for crimes under criminal cases currently underway in Mexico.

According to Mexico's Defense Ministry, Guzman Lopez headed the youth wing of the Sinaloa Cartel and had criminal activities in several Mexico's states. He is the son of "El Chapo," the former leader of the cartel, who has been serving a life sentence in the US since 2019.

Guzman Lopez was previously arrested in October 2019 but was released on the orders of Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador following bloodshed in Culiacan organized by the cartel's members. The Mexican authorities then said that nine people had died and 23 had been wounded.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Police Governor Died Los Mochis Culiacan Mexico City Rocha United States Mexico October Criminals 2019 Media Airport

Recent Stories

ADJA delivers training programme on drafting contr ..

ADJA delivers training programme on drafting contracts, legal memos

8 hours ago
 Louvre Abu Dhabi exhibition to showcase glamour, a ..

Louvre Abu Dhabi exhibition to showcase glamour, artistry of Indian cinema

8 hours ago
 Mohammed Bin Rashid Library houses over 2,000 Arab ..

Mohammed Bin Rashid Library houses over 2,000 Arabic and English Braille books

8 hours ago
 Winners of Hamdan ALECSO Award for Distinguished E ..

Winners of Hamdan ALECSO Award for Distinguished Educational Research 2022 annou ..

8 hours ago
 Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum ..

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb busts Imran's fals ..

8 hours ago
 Biden says US immigration system 'broken'

Biden says US immigration system 'broken'

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.