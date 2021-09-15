Guterres, Ahead of UNGA76, Urges to Accelerate Global Action on COVID-19, Climate Change

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at the opening of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly on Tuesday called on the global community to accelerate response to the COVID-19 pandemic and meet targets on climate.

"We need to speed up our response to COVID-19, with vaccines, treatment and equipment for all ” not only those with the most," Guterres said ahead of the high-level week starting September 21, which will see world leaders coming to New York City to address issues of international concern in-person.

"We need countries to commit and live up to bold climate targets at COP26 in Glasgow.

The war on our planet must end," Guterres added.

The UN chief also stressed it was time to end wars on each other and commit to peace fighting the common enemy - the pandemic.

The new session of the UN General Assembly starts on Tuesday. The high-level week of the assembly will be held September 21-27.

US President Joe Biden plans to virtually convene the Global COVID-19 Summit: Ending the Pandemic and Building Back Better on the margins of the UN General Assembly on September 22.

Between October 31 and November 12, the United Nations will convene the Climate Change Conference, also known as COP26, in Glasgow, Scotland.