UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Guterres Has No Plans To Meet Kushner At UN On Thursday - Spokesman

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 12:19 AM

Guterres Has No Plans to Meet Kushner at UN on Thursday - Spokesman

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres does not have plans to meet with White House senior adviser Jared Kushner on Thursday, spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2020) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres does not have plans to meet with White House senior adviser Jared Kushner on Thursday, spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing.

Kushner is scheduled to brief the UN Security Council tomorrow on the administration's new Middle East peace plan.

"I have not seen anything on the Secretary-General's schedule to that effect, but, obviously, tomorrow is another day," Dujarric said.

On January 28, US President Donald Trump unveiled his Middle East peace plan to resolve the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians via the two-state solution.

Under the plan, Israel would annex settlements in the West Bank and Jordan Valley and keep Jerusalem as its "undivided capital." The peace plan envisions the Palestinians would double the land they currently hold and receive $50 billion in investment to spur the Palestinian economy. However, Palestinian refugees would not be permitted to return to their land.

While Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised the peace plan, the Palestinian leadership have said they outright reject it. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas is scheduled to come to the UN Security Council on February 11 to mobilize opposition to the peace plan.

Related Topics

Prime Minister United Nations Israel White House Trump Bank Jerusalem Middle East January February Refugee Billion Opposition

Recent Stories

Dubai ready to host UITP&#039;s Global Public Tran ..

21 minutes ago

Al Bowardi meets Indian Defence Minister, visits D ..

36 minutes ago

Government of Azerbaijan honours Abdullah bin Zaye ..

51 minutes ago

Dubai Airport busiest for international traffic fo ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Airport busiest for international traffic fo ..

1 hour ago

US Sanctions on Cuba Constitute Deliberate Violati ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.