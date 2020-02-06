Guterres Has No Plans to Meet Kushner at UN on Thursday - Spokesman

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres does not have plans to meet with White House senior adviser Jared Kushner on Thursday, spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2020) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres does not have plans to meet with White House senior adviser Jared Kushner on Thursday, spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing.

Kushner is scheduled to brief the UN Security Council tomorrow on the administration's new Middle East peace plan.

"I have not seen anything on the Secretary-General's schedule to that effect, but, obviously, tomorrow is another day," Dujarric said.

On January 28, US President Donald Trump unveiled his Middle East peace plan to resolve the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians via the two-state solution.

Under the plan, Israel would annex settlements in the West Bank and Jordan Valley and keep Jerusalem as its "undivided capital." The peace plan envisions the Palestinians would double the land they currently hold and receive $50 billion in investment to spur the Palestinian economy. However, Palestinian refugees would not be permitted to return to their land.

While Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised the peace plan, the Palestinian leadership have said they outright reject it. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas is scheduled to come to the UN Security Council on February 11 to mobilize opposition to the peace plan.