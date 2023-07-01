Open Menu

Hackers Get Access To Personal Data Of Barts Health NHS Trust - Reports

Sumaira FH Published July 01, 2023 | 09:30 AM

Hackers Get Access to Personal Data of Barts Health NHS Trust - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2023) A trust of the United Kingdom's National Health Service (NHS) has been targeted by a cyber attack, resulting in a potential leak of personal data, The Telegraph reports.

The Barts Health NHS Trust with 2.5 million patients said on Friday that it was "urgently investigating" claims of a potential cyber attack, the newspaper said.

Ransomware gang BlackCat, also known as ALPHV, has claimed to have gained access to employees' personal data and financial information, as well as people's confidential documents, The Telegraph said.

The hackers reportedly gave Monday as the deadline before they start publishing sensitive information.

The Barts Health NHS Trust includes six hospitals and ten clinics in East London. The Telegraph said that the United Kingdom's National Cyber Security Centre is investigating the cyber attack.

