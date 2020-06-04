UrduPoint.com
High-Level Russia-Belarus Union State Talks To Be Held On Friday - Secretary

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 02:11 PM

High-Level Russia-Belarus Union State Talks to Be Held on Friday - Secretary

A high-level Russian-Belarusian meeting in the Union State format will be held on Friday as a videoconference, Union State State Secretary Grigory Rapota said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) A high-level Russian-Belarusian meeting in the Union State format will be held on Friday as a videoconference, Union State State Secretary Grigory Rapota said.

"Tomorrow, we will hold the first over the past period high-level talks, in the same regime as today. Let us see what results it will bring.

Some problems remain unsolved, we will have to focus on it," Rapota said at an expert session, dubbed "Russia and Belarus: the future after the pandemic."

Rapota pointed to the need to boost activities of the Council of Ministers and the Supreme State Council, the highest authority of the Union State. Rapota also said it was necessary to maintain expert cooperation within the organization.

