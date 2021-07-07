Hizb ut-Tahrir al-Islami Members Detained in 3 Russian Cities - FSB

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) Four sleeper cells of the Hizb ut-Tahrir al-Islami terrorist organization (banned in Russia) were neutralized in Penza, Ufa and Chelyabinsk, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Wednesday, adding that 15 Islamists were detained.

"At the end of June - beginning of July 2021, four sleeper cells were neutralized in the cities of Penza, Ufa and Chelyabinsk ..." Hizb ut-Tahrir al-Islami. 4 chiefs and 11 active participants from among citizens of Russia and countries of the Central Asian region were detained," the FSB said in a statement.