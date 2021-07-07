UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hizb Ut-Tahrir Al-Islami Members Detained In 3 Russian Cities - FSB

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 01:50 PM

Hizb ut-Tahrir al-Islami Members Detained in 3 Russian Cities - FSB

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) Four sleeper cells of the Hizb ut-Tahrir al-Islami terrorist organization (banned in Russia) were neutralized in Penza, Ufa and Chelyabinsk, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Wednesday, adding that 15 Islamists were detained.

"At the end of June - beginning of July 2021, four sleeper cells were neutralized in the cities of Penza, Ufa and Chelyabinsk ..." Hizb ut-Tahrir al-Islami. 4 chiefs and 11 active participants from among citizens of Russia and countries of the Central Asian region were detained," the FSB said in a statement.

Related Topics

Terrorist Russia Penza Chelyabinsk Ufa June July From Asia

Recent Stories

Shilpa Shety makes her industry comeback with a bl ..

1 minute ago

Dubai Chamber explores UAE food e-commerce dynamic ..

8 minutes ago

Odho comes in support of Bushra Ansar against onli ..

28 minutes ago

UAE National Programme for Artificial Intelligence ..

38 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at US$75.94 a barrel ..

38 minutes ago

IGP directs to hold `open kuthcries’ for people ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.