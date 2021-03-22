BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2021) Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam received on Monday the second injection of the coronavirus vaccine developed by China's Sinovac Biotech company, media reported.

The first dose was administered to the top Hong Kong official on February 22. An hour after being inoculated, Lam said that she felt good.

No side effects were reported following the injection.

According to the Chinese Global Times newspaper, the special administrative region's chief was vaccinated at 10 a.m. local time (02:00 GMT).

Hong Kong rolled out its mass immunization program on February 26, using the vaccines developed by Sinovac and Pfizer/BioNTech. According to the latest data, more than 354,000 people have been vaccinated to date.