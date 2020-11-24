Hong Kong to Close Bars, Night Clubs in Bid to Contain Fresh Outbreak of COVID - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) Hong Kong will close bars, night clubs and saunas starting November 26 due to a spike in COVID-19 cases in the special administrative region, media reported on Tuesday.

The restrictions came as 80 new cases of the coronavirus were registered on Tuesday, including several infections tied to a cluster detected in dance clubs, which has now reached 187. The current outbreak is considered to be the largest since January. The region's bars will be closed for the third time since early 2020.

According to the RTHK broadcaster, among other restrictions, there is a ban on public gatherings of over four people. In addition, no more than four people can sit at one table in restaurants.

The region's health authorities called for suspending all types of activities with a high risk of contamination. Businesses should encourage remote working, while local residents are advised to stay at home.

So far, Hong Kong has registered a total of 5,782 infections, including 5,274 recoveries and 108 fatalities.