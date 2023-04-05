Close
House Oversight Panel Says Received 'Startling' Info About Biden Classified Document Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 05, 2023 | 09:09 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) The US House Oversight Committee said on Wednesday that it received startling information from a former advisor to President Joe Biden regarding his alleged mishandling of classified materials, which refutes Biden's narrative about the situation.

"We received startling information from President Biden's former assistant Kathy Chung yesterday. The White House's narrative is unraveling," the Oversight Committee said via Twitter.

On Tuesday, committee chair James Comer released a statement on a transcribed interview conducted with Chung, who served as Biden's assistant when he was vice president.

The committee learned that when Biden left the vice presidency, boxes with classified information were stored at three different locations around the Washington, D.

C. area, including the Penn Biden Center and an office in Chinatown, the statement said.

At some point, the classified materials were transported to the office locations by personal vehicles, the statement said. The materials were not kept in a locked closet at the Penn Biden Center, as previously claimed, and remained accessible to employees and others with access to the office space, the statement said.

The committee needs to learn who had access to the documents, the statement said.

The committee will follow up with persons of interest in this investigation in the coming days, the statement added.

