HRH the Crown Prince congratulates Interim President of Burkina Faso on Republic Day

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2023) His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister has sent a cable of congratulations to Interim President of Burkina Faso Captain Ibrahim Traoré on his country's Republic Day.

The Crown Prince wished Traoré continued good health and happiness, and the government and people of Burkina Faso steady progress and prosperity.