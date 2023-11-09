Open Menu

Huawei Leads Peers In Next-gen WiFi Communication

Umer Jamshaid Published November 09, 2023 | 09:09 PM

Chinese tech giant Huawei is leading the WiFi technology race, especially when it comes to speed

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2023) Chinese tech giant Huawei is leading the WiFi technology race, especially when it comes to speed.

Tolly, a third-party verification service provider said in a report that Huawei's AirEngine series WiFi-7 device performance exceeds 13 Gbps, the fastest access point it has ever tested, while the peak performance of a single terminal hits 4.33 Gbps, also the fastest end-device in real world it ever tested.

WiFi-6 is the sixth generation of the WiFi standard, which is widely used in the world today, CGTN reported on Thursday.

WiFi-7 is the new wireless standard which is a major evolution of WiFi-6 and 6E, sharing much in common with those earlier standards but with some significant improvements to meet people's growing requirements – faster speeds, lower latency and higher capacity.

The speeds of WiFi-7 will be 2.4 times faster than WiFi-6. WiFi-7 is expected to be used in emerging applications that require high bandwidth, such as streaming, online meetings, real-time online collaboration and AR/VR applications.

