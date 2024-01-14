Open Menu

Hundreds Marry In Traditional Ethiopian Mass Wedding Ceremony

Umer Jamshaid Published January 14, 2024 | 05:50 PM

Hundreds marry in traditional Ethiopian mass wedding ceremony

Addis Ababa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2024) Hundreds of couples gathered in Ethiopia's capital on Sunday to take part in a traditional mass wedding ceremony, the first such event in a decade, according to the organisers and participants.

Dressed in traditional white clothes, the couples sang and danced in the streets outside the venue before the ceremony began, bringing together Ethiopians from around the country.

Yakob Tesfaye and Lidet Tagel, both 21, travelled to Addis Ababa from the western region of Gambella for the ceremony, which was sponsored by events organiser Yament Private Limited and state broadcaster EBC.

"This is a huge opportunity for us to see all the tribes from different regions, also to get sponsorship from the organisers because we didn't have much of a budget to get married," Yakob told AFP.

The organisers said they were keen to bring back mass weddings following a decline accelerated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

"The reason we started again is to showcase our traditional culture and marriage practices," Hawi Tilahun of Yament told AFP, adding that he hoped the event would also help boost tourism in Africa's second most populous nation.

Ashenafi Negassi told AFP he and his bride Zeytuna Usman, both 25, were "really excited" to take part in the ceremony.

"This is a beautiful day to see other tribes from different regions and to be married alongside them is truly beautiful and I can't express the joy I feel to be with her," the shopkeeper said.

Related Topics

Africa Budget Marriage Married Addis Ababa Ethiopia Sunday Event All From

Recent Stories

Shaheen reveals main reason behind defeat in 2nd T ..

Shaheen reveals main reason behind defeat in 2nd T20I match

44 seconds ago
 New Zealand beat Pakistan by 22 runs in Second T20 ..

New Zealand beat Pakistan by 22 runs in Second T20I clash

14 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 January 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 January 2024

9 hours ago
 ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 12 mid ..

ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 12 midnight

18 hours ago
 Modi regime victimizing Kashmiris for affiliation ..

Modi regime victimizing Kashmiris for affiliation with freedom struggle

18 hours ago
DBA Elections: Imran Khakwani wins from Multan, Ar ..

DBA Elections: Imran Khakwani wins from Multan, Arif Gormani from DG Khan

18 hours ago
 CM urged students to focus on studies; lauds Capt ..

CM urged students to focus on studies; lauds Capt Karnal Sher Shaheed bravery

18 hours ago
 59.322mn registered female voters to decide fate o ..

59.322mn registered female voters to decide fate of 175 political parties in ele ..

18 hours ago
 IUCN Pakistan in collaboration with other partners ..

IUCN Pakistan in collaboration with other partners inaugurates rock climbing sit ..

18 hours ago
 Two-day 9th Hyderabad Literature Festival opens

Two-day 9th Hyderabad Literature Festival opens

18 hours ago
 The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) extends ..

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) extends symbol allotment deadline unti ..

19 hours ago

More Stories From World