Hundreds Of People Attend Demonstration Against Coronavirus Pass In Rome

Sun 01st August 2021 | 03:10 AM

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2021) Yet another demonstration against the introduction of health passes and other coronavirus-related measures was held in Italy's capital, a Sputnik correspondent reports.

Several hundred people gathered in Rome's central Piazza del Popolo square on Saturday, demanding a right of choice when it comes to COVID-19 passes and vaccination. The demonstrators were holding banners saying "No to dictatorship" and "Ignorance is the most dangerous virus."

According to recent polls, about two thirds of Italians are in favor of COVID-19 health passes. Nonetheless, several demonstrations have already been held in Rome, as well as other Italian cities, against coronavirus-related measures since July 22, when the country announced the planned introduction of the so-called "green pass.

The Saturday demonstration in central Rome was organized by Il Movimento 3V, a political party dedicated to the abolition of mandatory vaccinations.

Starting from August 6, the "green pass" will be required in Italy to enter stadiums, museums and exhibition centers, theaters and movie theaters, swimming pools and gyms, as well as to be served indoors at restaurants.

In September, Italian authorities plan to re-evaluate a proposal to make the coronavirus pass mandatory for travelling within the country (by bus, train, or plane).

