Hungarian Defense Minister Says Situation In Poland Requires Clarification

Sumaira FH Published November 16, 2022 | 01:50 AM

Hungarian Defense Minister Says Situation in Poland Requires Clarification

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) Hungarian Defense Minister Kristof Szalay-Bobrovniczky, following a meeting of the country's security council, said that Budapest should not take any steps yet, it is necessary to wait for information from Polish colleagues that would clarify the situation.

"We do not know exactly what happened, we are waiting for the message of our Polish colleagues," Szalay-Bobrovniczky said on the air of the M1 tv channel. "We are closely following the development of events, the Hungarian army, as always, is defending the country. So far, we do not need to take any special steps, except for that we are constantly in touch at the international and military level with the entire system of Europe and NATO, in order to be ready to respond immediately if something happens."

