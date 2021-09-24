Hungarian Prime Minister Ready to Meet With Putin in Moscow in December - Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2021) Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is ready to arrive in Moscow in December to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told Sputnik in an interview.

"We are working on the summit to be held this year.

Finally, because you know there has been a tradition that the Russian president and the Hungarian prime minister have a meeting every year. Once in Moscow, and another year in Budapest. Now, last year unfortunately it couldn't take place. So now we are working on maintenance, coming back to this habit," Szijjarto said.

"That should take place in December, that's that's what we aim for," he added.